Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.