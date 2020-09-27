Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.