Paducah, KY (42001)

Today

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.