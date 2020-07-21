Paducah, KY (42001)

Today

Mostly sunny in the morning with isolated thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.