Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain later at night. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.