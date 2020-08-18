Quilt museum to mark century of women's suffrage

A bold headline stretched across the top of the Paducah Evening Sun a century ago today announcing that the women of the United States had won a long battle for suffrage — the 19th Amendment had been ratified.
One local institution — the National Quilt Museum — is celebrating the occasion with a unique exhibit telling the story of the suffragette movement and the evolution of the right to vote. Titled “Women’s Right to Vote — Revolution and Evolution,” the exhibit opens on Sept. 1 and closes on Oct. 16.
Quilt museum CEO Frank Bennett believes that this is not only a necessary historical exhibit, but that now is the perfect time to have a discussion about voting rights.
“There could not be a more important time in the United States to be talking about voters’ rights and celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote right now when these issues are very relevant and important,” Bennett told the Sun.
The exhibit was not a part of the museum’s planned 2020 slate, but Bennett was excited to work with the collection’s curator, Cindy Smith.
Smith, who runs and curates the Hastings Pioneer Room museum in Minnesota, hopes that the exhibit moves women and pushes them to use their voice.
“Unfortunately, around the world, there are still many countries that do not have a significant number of women voters and it’s not because they don’t have the law,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of countries where they have the law but women tend to get harassed or even beaten up or threatened when they try to vote.
“Women are half of the population of the world, they should be half of the voters.”
Inspiration sparked in Smith when she first learned of her area’s significance in the aftermath of the fight for the right to vote. A South St. Paul election the day after the 19th Amendment was passed became the first in the nation where women could cast ballots in 1920.
“Down in South St. Paul, they had dozens of women lining up for their first chance to vote,” she said. “The election judges — who, of course, were all male — weren’t sure all of this was going to hold up so they kept all of their votes separate. So now we know who these women are.”
Learning all of that drove Smith to work with a local quilting group in Minnesota to organize the exhibit. They took out a nationwide call that drew in 40 submissions of quilts themed around the suffragette movement. The group then chose 36 and mounted them for exhibition.
Paducah is the second stop for the exhibition after Smith’s museum in Hastings.
The National Quilt Museum, located in downtown Paducah, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information about the museum or upcoming exhibits, visit www.quilt museum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.