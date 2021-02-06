Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High around 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.