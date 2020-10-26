MONDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2020
CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Seth MacFarlane, 47; Cary Elwes, 58; James Pickens Jr., 66; Pat Sajak, 74.
Happy Birthday: Consider what makes you happy, and adjust your living space to fit your needs. Change doesn't have to be drastic; it has to ease your mind. Comfort and convenience will be essential if you want to be productive and reach your objective. Good fortune is within reach; all you have to do is make the necessary moves to encourage personal growth. Your numbers are 7, 18, 21, 28, 34, 36, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep tight-lipped when dealing with anyone prying into your affairs. Don't let compliments go to your head or encourage you to trust someone you don't know well. Less time talking and more time getting things done is favored. 3 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Set the stage for success. Pay attention to details and present what you have to offer with clarity and confidence, and you'll get a good response from someone who counts. Don't feel pressured to act fast; time is on your side. 4 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Knowing what you want and getting it will take ingenuity and transparency. Keep an open mind, but be sure to question anything that contradicts your beliefs. You don't have to agree with someone to get along. Be willing to meet halfway. 2 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don't disrupt matters by getting into a spat with someone who has his or her own agenda. You'll get the freedom to do your own thing if you let others do as they please. Personal growth is encouraged. Romance is favored. 5 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotions can ruin possibilities. Be a good listener, channel your energy into something constructive and refrain from getting upset by what others do. Be accountable for your actions, and protect what you have worked so hard to acquire. 3 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your emotions won't lead you astray. Nurture meaningful relationships, and make adjustments that will make life better for you and those you love. How you treat others will determine how much help you receive when you need support. 3 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You know which way is up. Don't get thrust into something that doesn't suit you in order to accommodate someone or avoid unpleasantries. It's essential to stand up for what you want and to be responsible for what happens. 3 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A discussion will highlight what will give you peace of mind. A unique idea, coupled with moderation and expertise, will lead to an operative mindset that encourages you to reach your destination in good time. Romance and self-improvement are favored. 5 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Step outside your comfort zone if someone puts you on the spot. Be honest and willing to walk away from a situation that makes you feel bad. Choose to make your life better. Concentrate on fitness, health and happiness. 2 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't get angry; get moving. Let whatever situation you face energize you to get up and do what makes you feel good. Avoid circumstances that are risky or dangerous. Look at the facts, practice social distancing and avoid disruptive situations. 4 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Let go of the past before it becomes a burden. Pour your energy into living life your way. Lower your overhead if it will put your mind at ease. Good fortune will be yours when you do what's best for you. 3 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll have plenty of ideas, but trying to do everything will be futile. Don't be a jack-of-all-trades and master of none. Concentrate on what you enjoy doing most and give it your all. Build success on a solid foundation. 3 stars
Birthday Baby: You are unique, reliable and passionate. You are intelligent and persuasive.
