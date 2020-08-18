Paducah’s Market House Theatre announced the starting dates for its fall educational programs — Footlights and DanceMHT — Monday.
Footlights, the institution’s theater education course, will begin in-person instruction Sept. 12 and run for 10 weeks. Four classes will be offered for children between preschool and middle school ages, with a maximum class size of 10, and these courses will focus on building productions from the ground up, learning and improving social and improvisation skills and allowing for creativity.
Footlight class titles include: “Masks, Puppets, and Play;” “Creative Characters;” “Making a Scene;” and “In The Spotlight.” Classes will be on Saturday mornings and led by education director Emily Griffin.
DanceMHT registrations are in-person by appointment from Aug. 24-27 with times available between 5:30 and 8 p.m. A team of instructors will lead students in ballet, tap, jazz, hip-hop, contemporary, pointe and creative movement. Classes will be held on weekday evenings with a maximum size of 10 and led by dance program director Emi Hensel.
Returning DanceMHT students and those who know which classes they need to register for can do so by calling the MHT box office at 270-444-6828. Footlights registration can also be done via the box office, which is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Class schedules, other programming information and details about the health precautions in place for these classes is available via www. markethousetheatre.org.
