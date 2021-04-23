Dear Annie: I’m in the process of grieving my husband, who died unexpectedly from a heart attack recently.
We met at 17 and never left each other’s arms; I fell madly in love with him at first sight.
We had 40 years together, a blissful beautiful marriage.
Now that he is gone my heart aches for him. I’m barely coping. I often have panic attacks and just feel very fearful all the time. My husband was my rock, my protector, my everything. My life seems worthless without him. My two sons, ages 12 and 14, constantly ask me am I OK, and I say yes so they don’t worry. But honestly, I’m drowning in sorrow.
Do you have any suggestions for online grief counseling? — Totally Broken
Dear Broken: There are no words for me to properly express how sorry I am for your loss. PsychologyToday.com has a comprehensive database of therapists. On the homepage, click “Find a therapist”; then enter your ZIP code and hit enter. You’ll be shown a list of therapists in your area. Click the “Issues” filter just above the results, and select “Grief.” Look for therapists who have “Offers online therapy” listed beneath their contact information.
Another online resource I’d recommend is the website Refuge in Grief, which is run by a grief counselor who also lost her husband suddenly. Start at this page: refugeingrief.com/life-gone-sideways.
Dear Annie: Thank you so much for mentioning the “It’s OK That You’re Not OK” book. I think I have finally found a perspective that will support my grieving the loss of Elizabeth, my wife of 30 years. — Charles in Greensboro, NC
Dear Charles: I’m so sorry for the loss of your dear Elizabeth, but I’m glad that the book has resonated with you, as it has with me.
“Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie” is out now! Annie Lane’s debut book — featuring favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette — is available as a paperback and e-book. Visit http://www.creatorspublishing.com for more information. Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.