Jon Cowherd, who grew up in Paducah, is full-time jazz musician. The New Orleans-schooled, New York-based pianist has toured and recorded with artists like Joni Mitchell, Roseanne Cash, Norah Jones, Iggy Pop and many others. His next livestream concert is tomorrow via www.soapboxgallery.org. He can be seen above recording his 2019 album, “Gateway.”