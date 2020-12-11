Dear Annie: My sister passed away in September, and I was really looking forward to spending an evening with her family during Christmas. I’d not really been close with her husband or children in the past, but it’s important to me to spend time with them now.
Well, apparently, my ex-husband has been invited to their house, along with his wife of three years. We divorced five years ago, after he verbally and emotionally abused me for 21 years. Admittedly, I left the marriage in a not so great way, with the first person who told me that I was beautiful.
This holiday situation has created a lot of tension between me and my children, and it’s heartbreaking. I will not go, because my ex will be there, and I just don’t want to see him. But I was wondering if you think what my brother-in-law, niece and nephew are doing is right. — Sitting It Out
Dear Sitting: I’m so sorry for the loss of your sister. Let’s withhold judgment of her husband and children, who are also deep in grief. Maybe they didn’t even want your ex to come, he just invited himself. That would square with the history of emotionally abusive behavior that you mentioned.
Whatever the case, what you are doing is right — because everyone should be sitting out holiday gatherings this year. Fortunately, even from afar, you can still get closer with your niece, nephew and brother-in-law, through video chats, phone calls or emails. It might take some time to break the ice, but keep chipping away. You will find pieces of your sister in one another.
