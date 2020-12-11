MARTIN, Tenn. — A Troy man is close to heading home after spending three months on a ventilator, two months in a coma and weeks in physical therapy because of complications from COVID-19.
Mike Dial, 59, is undergoing physical therapy three times a day at West Tennessee Healthcare Rehabilitation Hospital Cane Creek in Martin. He is working to regain his strength, because he lost about 80 pounds during his bout with the disease.
Dial began feeling ill in early August. He tested negative for COVID-19, but continued coughing, experiencing high fever, and feeling lethargic. On Aug. 18, he was admitted to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City, where he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Mike’s wife, Trish, said her husband was put on a ventilator two days later because he was no longer breathing on his own. On Aug. 22, Mike was transferred to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis.
In Memphis, Mike continued to be on a ventilator. Doctors also connected him to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine, which replaced the function of his heart and lungs, allowing his blood to be oxygenated. During that time, the hospital put Mike in medically-induced coma.
Trish said her husband suffered a brain bleed as well. Doctors told her Mike had only a 55% chance of survival.
“It’s pretty indescribable,” Trish said. “I saw a lifeless body, and I knew it was my husband. And I just had to have faith that he would come back.”
Trish said she maintained hope thanks to members of her church, who prayed for the couple. In addition, people from all over the country showed the Dials support.
“When he first got really serious, I took his story to Facebook and I put out a prayer request. And instantly, there were over 2,700 prayers going up for him,” Trish said. “It was shared over 800 times, so there was essentially people all over the United States praying for him. And that’s when things started to look better for him.”
Although Trish was not allowed to visit Mike at the hospital, she wrote letters to him nearly every day, detailing what doctors told her and what she was feeling about him.
In addition, Trish made a video featuring messages of support from her, their three granddaughters, Mike’s parents, and his niece. She said the hospital staff then played the video over and over, and Mike began responding to it.
Mike was on the ECMO machine and in a medically-induced coma for about 60 days, and was on the ventilator for 95 days. He said he has no memory from when he was first admitted to the hospital until about 80 days into his hospitalization.
After Mike tested negative for COVID-19 twice, the hospital allowed Trish into his room.
“She gave me the best support,” Mike said. “I’m glad she was there and everything. And when I came to, like I said, she’d been talking to me for a while. And I’m telling you, it’s — I got to thinking back because I’m lucky to be here, and I’m thankful to be here to.”
Mike was discharged from the Memphis hospital on Nov. 20. Since then, he has been going through physical therapy at Cane Creek, working with the staff on walking, strength exercises and improving his balance.
Mike said he’s looking forward to returning home Saturday for the first time since Aug. 18.
“Seeing my (three) grandkids and family,” he said. “And I’ll probably take a long bath or a shower.”
Meanwhile, Mike hopes people realize how dangerous COVID-19 can be.
“I thought I was bullet-proof. I kept my distance and stayed away and everything,” he said. “But I still got it, and I thought I could beat this at home. I stayed home too long and it got bad in a hurry. People need to get to a doctor earlier and take this serious, because it’s bad.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.