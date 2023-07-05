PRINCETON — On Friday, June 30, a week of hard work by Caldwell County students culminated in their Summer Theater Camp showcase. They performed for family, friends and others in the community.
This is the second year the summer camp has been held. The camp is sponsored by Create Princeton, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the fine arts. The organization secures a team from Playhouse in the Park, a community theater in Murray to engage students in dance, acting, singing, set design and more.
Family, friends and community supporters filled the Fine Arts building at Caldwell County High School on Friday to support the young actors. Some brought flowers to present after the show. Lisa Cope, executive director at Playhouse in the Park, was on hand to act as director for the camp and performance.
Cope thanked those gathered for being there, adding that it had been a “busy, busy, busy week.”
“They’re excited to have you here to see what we’ve worked on,” Cope said.
Before the performance, she offered a few explanatory remarks to help people follow along. Cope explained that the students had actually designed the cubes that the audience saw on the stage, which were being used as props, as part of the camp activities.
“They were asked to paint something on those cubes that represented themselves,” she said. “It could be words. It could be a picture of something. They did all kinds of creative things.”
People were encouraged to come onstage after the showcase and take photos of the actors with their cubes.
“Yesterday was costume day,” Cope continued. “It’s the most popular day of the week. The actors were told to just choose what they wanted to wear for their performance today.” She cautioned against trying to equate each actor’s costume to their character, as they chose something they wanted to wear instead of what their character wanted.
“You’re going to see all kinds of things on this stage today,” Cope said.
When the students took the stage, it was clear that they had all taken the idea of choosing the costume they wanted to heart. Many donned prom dresses, and accessories such as hats and vests were well-used. There was a full-body star costume that a student wore in each skit, and cleverly, the character of Mrs. Trunchbull was represented by an actor in a cow suit and a wig.
“Our theme for this week was the writing of Roald Dahl,” explained Cope, “who wrote — not for children especially — but for young people.” The actors performed selections from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “James and the Giant Peach” and “Matilda.” They acted, sang and performed some choreographed dancing.
The camp has been provided at no cost to the participants by Create Princeton, which describes itself as “a nonprofit, grassroots organization devoted to reinvigorating our community by providing quality and affordable fine arts programs and opportunities.” In addition to the camp, it has provided the concert series Downtown Sounds, as well as community art projects.
The goal of the camp is to provide free exposure to art, while also paying artists, so it relies on grant funding and community donations. It also always welcomes community volunteers. The organization can be contacted at createprinceton@gmail.com.
