Annetta Jean Lamb, 89, of Mayfield, passed away at 1:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
She was born on Nov. 11, 1933, in Weakley County, Tennessee. to William Delbert and Evie Buchanan Warren. She was a member of Seven Oaks Church of Christ and a homemaker.
She is survived by three daughters, Marsha (the late Richard) Jones, Brenda (David) Butler and Kathy (Jeff) Hill all of Mayfield; one son, Steve (Tammy) Lamb, Mayfield; two brothers, Andrew Warren, Dresden, Tennessee, and Mike Warren, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wavel Lamb.
Funeral services for Mrs. Lamb will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Jerry McIntosh, Kim Wilson and Tyler Alverson officiating. Ryan Scherer will serve as song leader. Interment will follow in the Lebanon Church of Christ Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chad Jones, Koby Lamb, Sean Wilson, Jesse Edwards, Jared Curtsinger, and Craig Sullivan.
Friends are invited to call from 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
The Lamb family would like to send special thanks to Dr. Stone, Dr. Bob and the caregivers at Jackson Purchase Medical Center for the loving care given to her.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
