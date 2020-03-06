Angry Unicorn Rage House shatters expectations, other breakable objects

It's not generally considered civilized to take a baseball bat to your television, or smash your piano with a sledgehammer, or chuck beer bottles at the wall.
But whether as an outlet for pent-up aggression, an office team-building exercise or just a fun way to smash away an hour, Alex Stueck wants to encourage that very behavior at the Angry Unicorn Rage House.
The business, at 530 S. Third St., opened in December 2019.
"Everybody has a day where they just want to go home and break some stuff," said Stueck, who manages the stress-relieving business.
"Why break your own stuff when you can come here and break ours? And then you don't have to deal with cleanup," he said.
Stueck's wife, Chastity, who owns the business, also owns a salon in Jackson, Tennessee. So they can run both operations, the couple live in Martin, Tennessee.
Stueck, who has worked in Paducah for over a decade, including managing multiple restaurants, said the drive is worth it.
"I was just looking to bring something to Paducah that doesn't include drinking, video games or anything like that," he said.
Most of the items slated for destruction — glass bottles, ceramic plates, printers, lamps, televisions and even a piano — come via donations or cheap venues like garage sales.
But not anything can be destroyed — Stueck said he has to carefully examine everything brought in, even by people who plan to smash the items themselves.
Certain televisions or electronics could still carry a charge, and dishes might be covered in anything, so they need to be washed.
No one under the influence is allowed inside, and Stueck said his experience in the restaurant business helps him spot those who might be intoxicated.
Every smasher is given a disposable smock and gloves, along with a helmet that includes a face shield, and must sign a waiver before entering.
Entrances to the rooms are covered with a double screen to prevent shards from ricocheting into the hallways where unprotected guests might be standing.
"Safety is our No. 1 thing," Stueck said.
Prices vary based on the number of smashers, the length of time and even the size of items being destroyed.
"We even have a 'bring your own breakables' package," Stueck said.
The walls contain drawings of targets or phrases meant to egg the smashers on.
Stueck said he hopes to keep the business in the area long term, and possibly even move his family to the city, depending on the success of the business.
"There's nothing like this around here. A lot of people say that it's therapy," he said.
Stueck prefers the term "constructive through deconstructing."
One of the establishment's key rules: "You must break (stuff)."
