MARSHALL COUNTY — Since the start of its honor guard in 2007, the William A. Doyle American Legion Post 236 in Calvert City has performed 702 funeral services for veterans.
Post Commander David Green of Benton describes Post 236 as a serving post, noting that honoring these veterans and their families through performing military rites is one of the largest services it offers. All members of the post take great pride in this service and consider it a privilege to perform. They travel regionally to administer military rites to veterans throughout the Jackson Purchase area.
“We all believe very strongly that it is something that is well-deserved. It would be incorrect to say that we enjoy doing it, but we get a tremendous amount of satisfaction out of doing it, and we get lots of positive feedback from families,” Green said. “I know from personal experience. My dad was a World War II veteran, and military rites were performed when he died back in 1983 and it was very uplifting.”
Beginning with four members in the original honor guard, John Suttles of Reidland is the only one remaining. Suttles notes they have come a long way, as the guard initially recruited civilians to aid in performing the rites, but now have 22 members on the roster. He said it has been a great honor to do this work for the last 16 years, and he will continue to do so dutifully.
“It has been a long time between one and 702. Every veteran deserves one (funeral with military rites) and that is what it is all about, taking care of the veterans,” Suttles said.
The ceremony is deeply symbolic and one of great importance.
Beginning when the hearse arrives at the cemetery, the legion forms a “corridor” for the casket and pallbearers to pass through with its uniformed members. After removing the casket from the bed of the hearse, all members go to attention and present arms, maintaining that position while the pallbearers carry the casket through the “corridor.” They will fall out and take their positions after the casket has passed through the line of veterans. Flag bearers will perform the battlefield cross and two members of the group will take the flag from the casket and hold it up as the firing party completes a 21-gun salute, later collecting those brass rounds to make them available to family members as keepsakes. “Taps” is played and two flag-bearers fold the flag into the triangular shape and present it to the next of kin. All members then march off the field and leave the service to the officiants.
Honor Guard Commander Mike Demarah of Gilbertsville said the hope of the honor guard is to pay tribute to fallen comrades and bestow a measure of comfort to their families during a time of loss.
The American Legion post in Calvert City, aside from performing military rites, also hosts a Veterans Day, Memorial Day, and POW/MIA Day program every year at Mike Miller Park. The group marches in the Ameribration, Tater Day and Christmas parades, and performed during this year’s National Day of Prayer service at the Marshall County Courthouse.
Green is proud to be commander of Calvert City’s post and is interested in recruiting younger members to help with services and bolster the roster, as it is currently made up of mostly older members.
“President John F. Kennedy made a big impression on me with his inaugural address in January 1961, when he said, ‘Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.’ I was nine years old and that made a big impression on me. That is how I try to promote the American Legion,” Green said.
If someone has questions or wants to know more about the American Legion, contact Green at 270-556-7415.
