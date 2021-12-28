Alvin “Al” Edward Allen, 79, of Benton, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Al was a member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Blacksmiths, Forgers Union and a member of Local #27 in St. Louis, Missouri. He was a member of Herculaneum Lodge #338 of Free and Accepted Masons in Herculaneum Missouri.
Born Tuesday, Dec. 8, 1942, in Doniphan, Missouri, he was the son of the late Toll Edison Allen and the late Thelma (Grimes) Allen.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet (Bowers) Allen of Benton; son, Douglas Allen wife Michele of Fayetteville, Arkansas; daughter, Jeannie Morgan husband Mike of Paducah; sisters, Carol Bube, Barbara Overbey husband Ernest and Vonda Brooks all of Illinois; grandchildren, Evan Allen wife Mary of Shepardsville, Eric Allen of Princeton, William Allen Englert wife Brittany of Ledbetter, Kirsten and Glenn Allen of Middlebury Center Pennsylvania; and six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a special cat, Speedy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, and brothers, Donnie Allen and Eugene Allen.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home with Rev. Ryan Overbey officiating.
Interment will follow the service in the Marshall County Memory Gardens, Benton.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.
