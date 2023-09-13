The ALS Association will host the Walk to Defeat ALS® Western Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Noble Park.
According to a release from the association, it’s an all-ages and family-friendly community event aiming to raise awareness for ALS, honor those currently living with ALS, and remember the lives and legacies of those who have died from the disease. The walk begins at 10 a.m.
According to the release, proceeds from the walk will directly impact the quality of life for Kentuckians living with ALS and their families through local care services and programs provided to them at no cost by The ALS Association.
ALS, often called Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive motor neuron disease, the release explains. The association said those affected lose their ability to walk, talk, swallow, and eventually breathe. The organization said most people live for two to five years after diagnosis. The disease has no known cause or cure, and approximately 5,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States.
“It costs people living with ALS more than $250,000 a year just to get the equipment and care they need, not including medications,” said Liz Krisanda, Territory Executive for The ALS Association, in a statement included in the release. “The ALS Association is committed to making ALS a livable disease for everyone, everywhere, until we find a cure.”
Proceeds from walk will also support national and global funding for research initiatives for treatments and the discovery of a cure for ALS, as well as state and national advocacy efforts to secure the rights of people living with ALS.
The association said in the release that ALS Advocates from across the state have been instrumental in passing legislation to advance ALS research and ensure people living with ALS have access to the healthcare and resources they need and deserve. “Advocacy is one of the keys to opening the door for individuals living with ALS and their families to access compassionate care to maintain their lives with as much independence and agency as possible,” it reads.
To support The ALS Association, register for the Walk to Defeat ALS® Western Kentucky at WalktoDefeatALS.org.
