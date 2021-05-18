Adoree Jones Haus, 81, of Sharpe, was called to her Lord at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Adoree was born in Paducah on September 12, 1939, to Raish and Hazel Jones. She married William G. Haus on April 15, 1961. Bill and Adoree loved to travel and see the world but were always proud and happy to return home. Adoree loved life and everything in it. She was unique, and the world is a little less bright without her light.
Adoree enjoyed a career as an instructor at Draughon’s College. She then served as an accountant for Paducah Community College (now West Kentucky Community and Technical College) for 30 years. Until her death, she fondly asked about her dear friends and happenings at the college.
Mrs. Haus is survived by her daughter, Raishelle Haus (Jeffrey) Day of Chesterfield, Missouri; her son, William Ashton (Rebecca) Haus of Paducah; and four grandchildren, Victoria Day, Charlton Day, Isabella Haus, and Emerson Haus. She is also survived by a treasured nephew, James “Dugan” Coleman (Kimberley) of Decatur, Alabma.
Mrs. Haus was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, William George Hugo Haus, her parents, Raish Jones III and Hazel Thursten Jones; as well as her sister, Ivanel Jones Coleman.
A visitation and private graveside service were held Sunday, May 16, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Marshall County Hospital Foundation, 615 Old Symsonia Rd., Benton KY, 42025.
You may leave a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
