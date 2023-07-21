METROPOLIS, Ill. — When it comes to booking the group for the American Cancer Society Gospel Benefit Concert, coordinator Martha Bormann has specific boxes she wants filled.
Their singing has to be of quality. They have to be entertaining. Their song selection includes older songs and speaks of heaven. They incorporate the audience into the performance. A piano player is an added plus. And they have to bring humor.
Filling all those boxes, Tribute Quartet will be in concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at First United Methodist Church, 100 E. Fifth St., Metropolis. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome to attend. An offering will be taken that evening with all the proceeds benefiting ACS cancer research.
For information about the concert, call 618-524-5601.
•••
Bormann first learned of Tribute Quartet several years ago when they performed on gospel night during the Superman Celebration.
“I thought then they really got the audience involved,” she said, noting she “never thought about them again, except for how entertaining they were.”
So when they were in West Frankfort in April, she made arrangements to attend, taking a friend to get a second opinion.
“I have to see and hear and watch their concert before I book them (for the ACS Gospel Benefit Concert),” Bormann said.
The West Frankfort venue was about the size of First United Methodist Church, and “those people hung on every word,” Bormann said.
It wasn’t too long into the concert when her friend said, “I think you’ve found your group.”
Based out of Nashville, Tribute Quartet was formed in 2006 by manager and lead vocalist Gary Casto and baritone and pianist Josh Singletary. It’s been through a couple of changes in the years since with tenor Gus Gaches joining in 2019 and bass Ian Owens in 2021.
“Gary is the speaker most of the time. He’s real sincere, not shameful, doesn’t preach, he just talks. And he’s wonderful. Josh is hilarious. People were just dying laughing,” Bormann said of her experience at the West Frankfort concert. “Gus and Ian are just fantastic singers, excellent. Gus plays piano, even better than Anthony (Burger). He learned from Anthony. I can’t wait to tell him that Anthony did this for five years.”
Casto and Gaches each have over 30 years in the gospel music industry. Owens has deep roots in gospel — his dad Butch was in the Blackwood Brothers Quartet and Owens himself was in Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, the Cumberland Quartet and Soul’d Out Quartet.
The multi-Dove Award nominated group’s several No. 1 hits including “Good News From Jerusalem” and “Fear Not.” Its latest recording “Always Grace” was released in January. Tribute spent much of May atop the gospel chart.
“They were everything. They had the whole package,” Bormann said of her impression from the West Frankfort concert. “They sang. They pay attention to their congregation. They have humor. Their song selection is the best — they do enough old, they do lots of heaven stuff, which people really respond to. They include the audience in part of it.
“I can’t believe I’m getting them,” she continued. “They’re very much in demand.”
While this is the 28th concert, thanks to the two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, 2023 actually marks the 30th anniversary year of the American Cancer Society Gospel Benefit Concert.
It all began in 1993 when Bormann was asked if her gospel trio, The Joy Trio, would hold a concert to help the Massac County Unit of the American Cancer Society meet its fundraising goal.
The following year, Bormann was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Her surgery revealed the cancer was encapsulated inside the ovary. The oncologist confirmed there was no other involvement — which happens in maybe 2% of ovarian cancer cases — and she needed no treatment after everything was removed.
Upon hearing that, Bormann remembers commenting, “ ‘Oh, really, I guess I’m just lucky. (The surgeon) turned around and said, ‘You have been blessed. You need to tell it.’ I thought, ‘Get off your duff! Thank the Lord and do something.’ ”
That something was to start the American Cancer Society Gospel Benefit Concert. For the first one in 1995, she asked Burger, a Southern gospel music pianist and singer who became synonymous with the Gaither Homecoming Tour, to perform. The third year he came, Burger gave Bormann a piece of advice: “Don’t just casually take up an offering. Tell them you want to collect $5,000 tonight.” Burger performed at a total of five concerts and was scheduled to do a sixth before his unexpected death in 2006.
Bormann can’t believe it’s been three decades since that first event.
“I think it’s wonderful. We’ve had such good entertainment — Dixie Echoes, Jeff and Sheri Easter, Florida Boys, Anthony, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, The Hoppers and more. A lot’s happened in 30 years,” she said, including the loss of her dad in 2007 to brain cancer, her husband in 2013 to lung cancer and her sister 2022 to breast cancer.
The American Cancer Society Gospel Benefit Concert is totally underwritten so 100% of the night’s donation can go to the ACS for cancer research. Bormann collects $3,000 total to pay the performers who can also set up a table to sell their items at the concert.
Following a two-year absence, the 2022 concert, which featured The Hoppers, collected $7,459 — among the largest amounts in the history of the event.
“We get lots from out of town — sometimes they come to support cancer (research), sometimes they come because they’re my friends,” Bormann said.
