June received a normal total amount of rain according to the National Weather Service. Good news, except that the first 26 days were drought conditions with only the last four days heavy rains producing statistically normal rainfall. As a result, some plants died due to lack of rain while others drowned. It is not the total amount of water but how much and when received. Smart watering will save plants, water and time watering.
Our wet spring has resulted in lush flowers, lawn, trees and shrubs as we head into summer two weeks earlier than usual. The plants will be faced with increased heat and reduced rains.
Plants have become complacent relying on nature to supply ample moisture.
The greatest killer of plants both in-ground and container-grown is too much or too little water. Of the two, sprinkling is the greater killer as most of the water lost in the air. Water that reaches the soil dampens but does not penetrate. If the ground is hard, the water will run off. Install soaker hoses and cover with mulch to reduce evaporation and keep soil cool.
Hand-sprinkling plants removes dirt, dust and aphids but does not deep soak — we are too impatient.
Container plants may need twice-daily watering. If water is runs out between the root ball and container; deep soak it and let it drain. Softened water should not be used on container-grown plants as it can leach out calcium and magnesium.
The first year, water ‘drought-resistant’ plants equally as non-resistant until established the second year. Place water-filled buckets next to newly plants trees and shrubs. Punch very small holes in the bottom of a bucket to allow water to seep into the ground. Refill the bucket as needed.
“Watering Rules and How to Break Them” next week.
THINGS TO DO
Garden — Check roses for insects. The heat and rain have produced a bumper crop this year. Removing the thorns from cut roses reduces its life. Never plant when your ground is wet, no matter nice the day. Cut back annuals to contain them within their allotted space, force bushiness, and reblooming. If cool-weather annuals (calendula, English daisy, dusty miller, and larkspur) remain in the garden, crush the seed pods. The seed dropped by the plant will produce early spring plants. Stop pinching mums. Control aphids and whitefly by spraying with one-part alcohol to three of water. The alcohol breaks down the insects’ protective cuticles opening them up for dehydration. Do not spray ants found on plants as they are dining on aphids that carry disease. Once established, drought-tolerant plants do not need as much water as the first year.
Herbs — Trim leggy rosemary, sage and thyme. Rue becomes bitter once it goes to seed. If basil, mint and sage are planted near rue and not performing well, move the rue. Wear gloves when handling rue as it causes painful irritation. According to Moon Phases, plant on the 17th-18th and kill weeds on the 20th-21st.
Pests — The Big Bug Hunt 2020, reports this week aphids, cabbage worm, cucumber (spotted and striped) beetles, squash bug and vine borer will be abundant in the garden.
Vegetables — To teach children how to grow vegetables, or for the impatient gardener plant quick growing vegetables that can be harvested in 2-4 weeks. Plant in seed starter trays, or other shallow container, or in-ground, and place in a sunny location. Lightly cover with potting soil, start cutting in two weeks, pea shoots in three weeks; baby leaf lettuce, spinach and radish greens in three weeks and baby kale in four weeks. For unique summer recipes go to burpee.com.
Event
Now until July 25, registration for “Finding Beauty in a Pandemic,” a virtual flower show, sponsored by the McCracken Master Gardeners, Open Gate and Perennial Gardens Garden Clubs, open to all, including a youth division. For more information go to www.mccracken.ca.uky.edu/content/horticulture, Horticulture, Virtual Flower Show 2020, or covidvfs@gmail.com
Reach Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
