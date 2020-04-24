Dear Annie: I was disgusted by the letter from “Sick,” who said that her brother-in-law loves to cough when he is ill, but also coughs into his hands and spreads germs, making no one want to be around him. I loved your suggestions about frequent hand washing and using sanitizer, but I have another idea: If you are going to be in his presence, then wear a medical mask. This will help protect you and also relay a very strong message to him that he is infectious.
If he doesn’t like it and gets offended, that’s his problem. At least you’ll be safer. — Retired U.S. Navy Medic
Dear Navy Medic: I keep thinking back to the letter from “Sick,” as well; the pandemic has only underscored how atrocious is his behavior. Wearing a mask, even after coronavirus, is indeed a good idea.
"Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie" is out now! Annie Lane's debut book — featuring favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette — is available as a paperback and e-book. Visit http://www.creatorspublishing.com for more information. Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.
