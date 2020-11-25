Five people were arrested after Paducah police initially went to a home on Bridge Street on Wednesday to arrest a woman accused of cutting her sister with a knife.
According to Paducah police, detectives went to a mobile home in the 2200 block of Bridge Street, looking for Erica Worley, after receiving an anonymous tip that she was there. The homeowner, Aaron Hobbs, refused to let detectives enter, police said, but detectives smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the home. Detectives secured the residence while a search warrant was obtained.
Officers found eight people inside the home, including Worley.
Police were called at 9:21 p.m. Tuesday to a different mobile home in the 2200 block of Bridge Street. A woman told police her 15-year-old son was in an argument with her sister, Erica Worley, when her sister grabbed a knife. When the woman intervened, Erica Worley swung the knife at her, cutting her on the arm, police said.
The woman was taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment.
Wednesday afternoon, Worley was arrested, along with two people found to reportedly be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia: Hobbs and Christine Toy. Police said a computer check revealed warrants for two others in home; Paul Hayes Jr. and Angela Scott were arrested, as well.
All five were booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
Arrested and their charges, according to Paducah police:
Erica Worley, 24, of Bridge Street, arrested on a warrant charging her with second-degree assault.
Aaron Hobbs, 26, of Bridge Street, arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christine R. Toy, 37, of Yarbro Lane, arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paul Hayes Jr., 50, of Mayfield, arrested on warrants charging him with probation violation and absconding parole.
Angela Scott, 46, of Mayfield, arrested on warrants charging her with second-degree bail-jumping, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
