Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.