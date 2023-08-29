Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced 2022 was the best year on record for Kentucky tourism, with revenue from Paducah-McCracken County accounting for $314.2 million of the $12.9 billion generated across the state. That’s a local increase of $21.5 million since 2021.
According to the Kentucky Department of Tourism, about 76 million travelers visited Kentucky in 2022, spending nearly $9 billion and generating a spike in tourism that has positively impacted 91,668 jobs. The department says that growth generated more than $937 million in state and local taxes, saving Kentuckians roughly $500 each.
Executive Director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau Mary Hammond said Monday tourism is a driving force of Kentucky’s revenue.
“Tourism is the third largest industry in Kentucky, so we’re glad to be right up there,” Hammond said. “When you look at how many people come to Kentucky, 75.9 million visitors last year, that’s a lot of people.”
Hammond said western Kentucky — specifically Paducah, is a hot spot for tourism. She said the area features numerous well-known destinations, like Purple Toad Winery, the Carson Center and the National Quilt Museum.
“The variety we have here is good. It is all so accessible,” Hammond said.
Although every business works harmoniously together, The National Quilt Museum drives the most traffic for Paducah, generating the most revenue.
Museum Curator and Director Rachal Baar said Monday she was overjoyed to be part of the leading force that drives so many tourists to Paducah.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Baar said. “We are an amazing city; we are a destination, and the quilt museum is here, and so many people will visit our beautiful town because of the museum. People would tell us always we are on their bucket list.”
Baar said they bring in thousands of visitors each year by hosting multiple events, the most notable being AQS QuiltWeek. She said it’s something people travel from all over the world to attend.
“We can see anywhere between — I think it could be thirty to forty thousand people,” she said.
Convention and Tourism Bureau officials say they want to add new and exciting destinations that appeal to the community and out-of-state travelers — utilizing funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides $3.77 billion for Kentucky.
“The governor put quite a bit of money toward tourism,” Hammond said. “So it had to be used on new projects, had to be measurable projects, it had to be something that was attracting people from out of state. We have exciting trails and everything you can imagine.”
Hammond did not share official start dates for upcoming projects but says the bureau is seeking community input on how to continue increasing local tourism.
