According to a Thursday news release, the latest Map the Meal Gap data from Feeding America shows that 139,020 people in Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland’s 42-county service area were food insecure in 2021, including in McCracken County.
The United States Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as the lack of access, at times, to enough food for an active, healthy life. Food insecurity is linked to various detrimental social and health consequences and is recognized as a significant concern within the realm of public health, the release explains.
Jamie Sizemore, Executive Director of FAKH, said the annual Map the Meal Gap study provides key insights for the organization. “This valuable data helps us understand the extent of food insecurity in our region and guides our efforts to combat this pressing issue down to the county level,” she said.
The overall food insecurity rate in McCracken County is 11.5%, totaling 7,730 people. The child food insecurity rate is 14.3%, totaling 2,150 food-insecure children.
Other key findings of the study include:
- Overall food insecurity in the FAKH service area ranges from 8.8% in Nelson County up to 16.4% in Green County.
- Childhood food insecurity in the FAKH service area ranges from 9.7% in Nelson County up to 24% in Fulton County.
- Over 19% of individuals facing food insecurity in McCracken County do not qualify for SNAP or other government assistance programs.
The total food insecurity rate among older adults aged 50-59 in the FAKH service region is 14.6%, totaling 77,726, while the total food insecurity rate among seniors aged 60 and over is 6.9%, totaling 76,479 people.
Despite a decrease in the overall food insecurity rate in the FAKH region in 2021 compared to the previous year, the region continues to face what Feeding America called a “persistent and urgent challenge of food insecurity” due to the discontinuation of numerous food assistance programs implemented during the pandemic, compounded by the current surge in inflation and escalating grocery prices.
According to the release, FAKH distributed over one million pounds of food in McCracken County last year, valued at over $2 million.
“Our critical work continues in each of the 42 counties we serve as we pinpoint key programs that will help better meet the needs of our neighbors facing hunger. The team at FAKH and our network of local agency partners are committed to the fight of ending hunger,” Sizemore said in a statement included in the release.
To learn more about FAKH and support the organization’s mission of fighting food insecurity in the region, visit feedingamericaky.org.
