This week, the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources delivered 1,100 catfish to Lake Montgomery in Noble Park.
The City and Fish & Wildlife Resources are partners in the Fishing in Neighborhoods (FINs) program. The program currently includes 44 lakes statewide with Lake Montgomery at Noble Park receiving four yearly stockings of channel catfish and three annual stockings of rainbow trout.
Anglers age 16 and older need a Kentucky fishing license, unless license exempt. There is a resident senior license available for those 65 and older. For FINs lakes including Lake Montgomery, the daily limit is five rainbow trout and four catfish.
For details about the FINs program including the license requirements, daily limits and stocking schedules, visit https://fw.ky.gov/Fish/Pages/Fishing-in-neighborhoods.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.